Jordan Rodgers' Birthday Message For JoJo Fletcher Melts The Bachelorette's Heart

Kaitlin Reilly
Looks like JoJo Fletcher picked the right guy on The Bachelorette. Fletcher's fiancé, former pro football player Jordan Rodgers, posted a sweet message on Instagram for Fletcher's 26th birthday that should probably come with a swoon warning. (Unless you were really pushing for Fletcher to pick runner-up Robby Hayes, of course, in which case you should be fine.)

Though the message is filled with inside jokes that not even the most obsessive Fletcher-Rodgers 'shipper would get, you have to appreciate his willingness to make a virtual collage for his lady's birthday. In his message, Rodgers mentions some of the reasons he adores his soon-to-be bride, including their sunbathing adventures, her "mullet wig wearing," and the pair's "morning hike crushing." Ah, to live the glamorous life of a reality show couple...
Apparently Fletcher isn't even a little mad about the face-mask pic included in the homage. The former Bachelorette replied in the comments, "This. You. I love you so very very much!”

The couple will soon have a lot more to celebrate. The pair told E! News that they are planning for a 2017 wedding, once they find the proper location for the event.
