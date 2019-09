Looks like JoJo Fletcher picked the right guy on The Bachelorette. Fletcher's fiancé, former pro football player Jordan Rodgers, posted a sweet message on Instagram for Fletcher's 26th birthday that should probably come with a swoon warning. (Unless you were really pushing for Fletcher to pick runner-up Robby Hayes , of course, in which case you should be fine.)Though the message is filled with inside jokes that not even the most obsessive Fletcher-Rodgers 'shipper would get, you have to appreciate his willingness to make a virtual collage for his lady's birthday. In his message, Rodgers mentions some of the reasons he adores his soon-to-be bride, including their sunbathing adventures, her "mullet wig wearing," and the pair's "morning hike crushing." Ah, to live the glamorous life of a reality show couple...