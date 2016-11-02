Looks like JoJo Fletcher picked the right guy on The Bachelorette. Fletcher's fiancé, former pro football player Jordan Rodgers, posted a sweet message on Instagram for Fletcher's 26th birthday that should probably come with a swoon warning. (Unless you were really pushing for Fletcher to pick runner-up Robby Hayes, of course, in which case you should be fine.)
Though the message is filled with inside jokes that not even the most obsessive Fletcher-Rodgers 'shipper would get, you have to appreciate his willingness to make a virtual collage for his lady's birthday. In his message, Rodgers mentions some of the reasons he adores his soon-to-be bride, including their sunbathing adventures, her "mullet wig wearing," and the pair's "morning hike crushing." Ah, to live the glamorous life of a reality show couple...
HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my mullet wig wearing, ice cream cone munching, snap chat filter goofing, nighttime mask FaceTime sesh screen shot'ing, power ranger costume partying, morning hike crushing, nacho mountain loving, ocean view sunbathing, best friend couldn't live without her best thing that ever happened to me love of my life @joelle_fletcher you deserve the world and I'm going to keep trying to give you all of it! The first of many birthdays to honor (and tease) the unbelievable human being you are 🌮🌏 #grammar
Apparently Fletcher isn't even a little mad about the face-mask pic included in the homage. The former Bachelorette replied in the comments, "This. You. I love you so very very much!”
The couple will soon have a lot more to celebrate. The pair told E! News that they are planning for a 2017 wedding, once they find the proper location for the event.
