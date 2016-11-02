I should point out that Calvert also makes clear in his second post that he always keeps his guns unloaded and locked up. While we're glad to hear that Calvert doesn't hand loaded guns to his 3-year-old, that's more of a universal precaution when it comes to basic gun safety — not a praiseworthy, extreme safety measure. Clearly, Calvert is missing the bigger point.



People are upset by an image like this because they believe it is irresponsible and ethically dubious to expose a very young child to guns and gun culture — especially in a society where gun laws are so lax and gun violence is so common relative to the rest of the world. If that makes me an "idiot" in Calvert's mind, so be it.

