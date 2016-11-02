Close out of Soundcloud, stop plugging your mixtape. Want a shortcut to hip hop royalty? Become the most famous woman politician of our time. For better or for worse, Hillary Clinton is an undisputed hip hop legend. To prove it, we've collected her 10 greatest hits.
Whether you're with her (like the Knowles-Carters and the Kardashian-Wests are, of course) or against her, Hillz has left enough of an imprint on pop culture to have been referenced in quite a few songs. Let's revel in an HRC pop-culture playlist. No matter the election's outcome, HRC is the undoubtedly the candidate with the most music cred. In case you forgot, she's already got a Grammy.
Spoiler alert: Some of these songs feature overt sexism, but that's just one more glass ceiling we're all working to break.
Whether you're with her (like the Knowles-Carters and the Kardashian-Wests are, of course) or against her, Hillz has left enough of an imprint on pop culture to have been referenced in quite a few songs. Let's revel in an HRC pop-culture playlist. No matter the election's outcome, HRC is the undoubtedly the candidate with the most music cred. In case you forgot, she's already got a Grammy.
Spoiler alert: Some of these songs feature overt sexism, but that's just one more glass ceiling we're all working to break.