Kylie Jenner almost had to spend a day in court, but luckily, Tyga paid up.
TMZ reported that Jenner was subpoenaed in connection with debts her boyfriend owed jeweler, Jason of Beverly Hills.
Tyga reportedly owes Jason Arashe $270,000 for a diamond watch and a diamond Cuban link chain that he never returned in 2012. Of that amount, Tyga has allegedly paid only half.
The fact that Tyga has yet to pay up led Arashe's lawyer to further investigate the rapper's finances. This included calling on Jenner to give more information about Tyga's bank account under oath.
Luckily, Jenner was able to skip her day in court — and the inevitable media headache — after Tyga agreed to pay $100,000 of what he currently owes. His lawyer promised that the remaining debt will be paid by November 17.
This is not the first time Tyga has been in the news for his debts. Back in August, it was reported that the red Ferrari Tyga was leasing was repossessed after he missed a couple of payments. That same month, Tyga reached a settlement with a former landlord who said he owed $480,000 in damages and interest over the course of the five years he lived in the Malibu rental.
Amidst all of this though, Tyga has spared no expense on Jenner, buying her cars, diamond rings and a diamond Rolex. It's why some have questioned whether Jenner is really the one who ends up paying for his extravagant lifestyle.
Back in September, Twitter even joked that the reason Kim Kardashian's husband Kanye West signed Tyga to his label was to help him pay off his growing debts. Per Jenner's request, of course.
TMZ, however, has reported that Tyga is the one paying back the jeweler, not Jenner or anyone else in the Kardashian family.
TMZ reported that Jenner was subpoenaed in connection with debts her boyfriend owed jeweler, Jason of Beverly Hills.
Tyga reportedly owes Jason Arashe $270,000 for a diamond watch and a diamond Cuban link chain that he never returned in 2012. Of that amount, Tyga has allegedly paid only half.
The fact that Tyga has yet to pay up led Arashe's lawyer to further investigate the rapper's finances. This included calling on Jenner to give more information about Tyga's bank account under oath.
Luckily, Jenner was able to skip her day in court — and the inevitable media headache — after Tyga agreed to pay $100,000 of what he currently owes. His lawyer promised that the remaining debt will be paid by November 17.
This is not the first time Tyga has been in the news for his debts. Back in August, it was reported that the red Ferrari Tyga was leasing was repossessed after he missed a couple of payments. That same month, Tyga reached a settlement with a former landlord who said he owed $480,000 in damages and interest over the course of the five years he lived in the Malibu rental.
Amidst all of this though, Tyga has spared no expense on Jenner, buying her cars, diamond rings and a diamond Rolex. It's why some have questioned whether Jenner is really the one who ends up paying for his extravagant lifestyle.
Back in September, Twitter even joked that the reason Kim Kardashian's husband Kanye West signed Tyga to his label was to help him pay off his growing debts. Per Jenner's request, of course.
TMZ, however, has reported that Tyga is the one paying back the jeweler, not Jenner or anyone else in the Kardashian family.
Advertisement