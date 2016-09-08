Story from Music

Twitter's Got Jokes About Tyga Joining Kanye West's Label

Erin Donnelly
The Kardashians are once again keeping it all in the family. Insert your own Kylie-Tyga-Blac Chyna-Rob joke here.

Yesterday news emerged that Tyga, who is dating Kylie Jenner, has signed to her brother-in-law Kanye West's record label, G.O.O.D. Music. West made the announcement at a pop-up show at New York City's Highline Ballroom, as Complex reports.
Per usual, Twitter was quick to react. You might see a theme emerging.
Did Kylie Jenner pull some strings, or is Kanye really just a big Tyga supporter? We won't hate on him either way. If we had a link to Yeezy, our wish list would be huge.
