Twitter's Got Jokes About Tyga Joining Kanye West's Label

The Kardashians are once again keeping it all in the family. Insert your own Kylie-Tyga-Blac Chyna-Rob joke here.
Yesterday news emerged that Tyga, who is dating Kylie Jenner, has signed to her brother-in-law Kanye West's record label, G.O.O.D. Music. West made the announcement at a pop-up show at New York City's Highline Ballroom, as Complex reports.
Per usual, Twitter was quick to react. You might see a theme emerging.
If Tyga messes up on Kylie, it's really a wrap for him. Buying him cars, getting him signed to her brother-in-law's label. She's his mother.— 2002 Chris Jericho (@SlickVick_23) September 8, 2016
Tyga whined to Kylie, Kylie complained to Kim, Kim nagged Kanye and Kanye felt bad and gave in https://t.co/1nNJOktHfp— Bajó Stefano ㊼ (@short_stevan) September 8, 2016
Kanye signed Tyga so Kylie wouldn't have to buy her own engagement ring. Such a good person.— lil waves (@HoeStopTwatchin) September 8, 2016
I legit feel like Kanye got drunk at a Kardashian dinner and promised Tyga he'd sign him.— Bonkz. (@Bonkaz) September 8, 2016
Kylie must've paid off Ye's 53 million dollar debt in exchange for saving Tyga. That's the only explanation— OXTAIL GAWD (@ThatDudeMCFLY) September 8, 2016
Did Kylie Jenner pull some strings, or is Kanye really just a big Tyga supporter? We won't hate on him either way. If we had a link to Yeezy, our wish list would be huge.
