Jerry is by far my favorite person ever on the walking dead— Joe Spotanski (@Spotty4010) October 31, 2016
@YNB Ok. Jerry on The Walking Dead is my new favorite secondary character. "I stay in hollerin range. Deuces!!" #TheWalkingDead— shawn3k (@shawn3k) October 31, 2016
I really hope Jerry becomes a permanent character on The Walking Dead. #deuces— Kevin Anderson (@Nokarot) October 31, 2016
I still love Jerry. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/7fhiOGiNGS— David Wall (@TheFictionari) November 1, 2016
Our Lord and Savior #Jerry— Jordan Efaw (@swagmaster229) November 1, 2016
Deuces✌🏽#TheWalkingDead @WalkingDead_AMC pic.twitter.com/PDFuLbaXy9
Besides Ezekiel and Shiva, Jerry really shined in #TheWalkingDead last night. Send us YOUR Zeke/Jerry pun exchange and we might make it! pic.twitter.com/ctFuUrBXPd— The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) October 31, 2016
I really really really like Jerry in The Walking Dead. Hopefully this doesn't mean he'll die #PleaseDontKillJerry— The Lone Sentry (@BrumsNightwing) October 31, 2016
only watching the walking dead from now on for jerry tbqh #whenisfruittime https://t.co/nzPRSu9PN8— Tricia Tongco (@triciatongco) November 1, 2016
Jerry from the walking dead is officially my new favorite character— Cristian Ayala (@Average_Jhs_Guy) October 31, 2016
Jerry for President. The Walking Dead - Season 7, Episode 2 https://t.co/1a3Vqth93j #TheWalkingDead #TheWalkingDeadUK #horror #zombies #amc— Child of the 70s (@gypsyking007) October 31, 2016