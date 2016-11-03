As self-proclaimed beauty addicts, we live for a good haul. We'll take all of the lipsticks, texture sprays, and nail polish hues, thank you very much— and oh, and is that fragrance on sale? No item is off-limits for us, because we simply can't get enough. If you can relate, you are (clearly) not alone.
How can we confirm this fact? Because we've seen that same beauty love trickle into other categories, too. Coffee mugs and keychains? You bet. T-shirts and sweatshirts? There are plenty to go around. In fact, you can now score seemingly unrelated goodies that resemble (either in shape or inspiration) your favorite lipstick, eyeshadow palette, and even perfume. We know, we know. We're getting all antsy just thinking about it.
Click through the slides ahead for our favorite new form of beauty-product porn. (Spoiler alert: They're really not actually beauty products at all.)
