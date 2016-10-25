For beauty aficionados, Nordstrom is a must — especially during sale season. In July, that means the semiannual anniversary sale, where you can snag a treasure trove of amazing deals through August. Now, the retailer is unveiling dozens of splurge-worthy, limited-edition holiday products at major discounts for your shopping pleasure. And we've got all the juicy, exclusive deets.
Think: dreamy fragrance gift sets, exclusive makeup collections, and the softest, most luxurious brush kits we've ever touched — all from high-end brands (we're talking Christian Louboutin, Dior, Chanel, and more) at knocked-down prices.
But you might want to act fast: These drool-inducing offerings won't be replenished. So, to help you score all the best deals, we've cherry-picked our absolute favorites from the lineup. Click through the slides ahead to see 'em, then get ready, get set — and go!
