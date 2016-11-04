This Is What The Rest Of The World Thinks About The U.S. Election (& Donald Trump)

To say that this presidential election season has been like no other is an understatement.



That's why it's not surprising that the eyes of the world have been on the United States and our candidates for commander-in-chief. But what do leaders across the globe really think about our crazy campaign?



Some world leaders, such as German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have taken the evasive route, refraining from commenting directly on the election. Others have no problem letting the rest of us know exactly how they feel — especially regarding Donald Trump's candidacy.



Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto and Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega have condemned the Republican candidate and his divisive rhetoric. Meanwhile, right-wing leaders, such as Marine Le Pen, of France's National Front Party, and Matteo Salvini, of Italy's Northern League Party, have praised the GOP nominee.



Ahead, find out who really admires Hillary Clinton, who thinks Trump is stupid or "barking mad," and who believes that some of this election's proposals have not been Christian enough.

