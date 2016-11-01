Case in point: I’ve long been a fan of a certain upscale department store’s discount chain. It boasts just the right mix of designer brands and lowbrow, disorganized thrill-of-the-hunt elements to create the ideal shopping experience. So I was dismayed to uncover the seemingly endless array of complaints against the company. Employee-discrimination suits and sexual-harassment claims were so numerous, it was impossible to sort through them all. And so, I grudgingly broke up with my once beloved standby.



A company’s third-party relationships were another consideration. A big company may have a pretty good track record of treating its employees well, on both the corporate and local levels. But where are its in-house brands manufactured? Who does the factory employ, and what are the conditions like for workers? These answers can be trickier to come by, though in most cases, unsafe working conditions were unfortunately the norm. For safety’s sake, I avoided all big-box stores for the entirety of the month.



Last but not least, there arose questions of a company’s overall mission. My gym is located near an Urban Outfitters, and my friends invariably want to browse there after our Saturday kickboxing class. While Urban Outfitters, Inc. (which includes Anthropologie, Free People, Urban Outfitters, Terrain, and BHLDN) aims to cater to bohemian, hipster consumers at various stages of life, it is owned by conservative donor Richard Hayne. I do not wish to contribute to conservative causes (directly or indirectly), so for me, that choice was simple. If you don’t support my lady parts or my lady agenda, you cannot have my lady dollars.



Political leanings aside, Urban Outfitters, Inc. has been riddled with controversy, from discrimination suits and questionable marketing to anger over its board of directors, which includes no women or minorities. Though Hayne appointed his wife to the board in an effort to diversify, the upper ranks of the company remain incredibly unrepresentative of the women to whom it markets its products. This discovery inspired me to create something I call “board game,” which is when I quickly google a list of a company’s active board members before entering a store. The executives are, almost invariably, male. Still, it is good to be aware of this.



So what’s a socially conscious consumer to do? Shop around. Via the grace of the internet, I’ve found that you can almost always locate an item (or a facsimile) from a store with a mission and practices that align with your own. When all else fails, shop small. With small companies, it’s easier to see where your dollars are going. Plus, many startups and small businesses make a point to publish their mission statements in a highly visible place, so customers can get a sense of exactly who and what they’re supporting.



Overall, the experiment had the unintended, but very welcome, effect of toning down my overall spending. I grew aware of how shopping for non-necessities is a tremendous privilege. Because I could no longer engage in a pattern of mindless, Ms. Pac-Man-like consumption, I thought longer and harder about whether a purchase was worth it, no matter what agenda it supported.