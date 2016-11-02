We Can't Wait To Smother Our Lips With THIS New Product Soon

We have a soft spot for Maybelline's cult-classic Baby Lips line. (We're not alone, either. One balm sells every three seconds worldwide.) We lost our cool and promptly stopped everything so you could see the balms in six new, sheer, swoon-worthy shades, and we love us some Baby Lips crayon sticks. And now, Maybelline has announced a new, crayon-form Baby Lips product, which, if you ask us, sounds call-your-parents amazing.
The Baby Lips Color Balm Crayon is hitting stores in January 2017. It still has all the moisturizing ingredients you love in the original balm, but this time it's loaded with super-saturated colors for a more dramatic look. This is the date-night version of Baby Lips. The crayon will be available in a range of eight colors, from neutral taupes to creamy corals and pumped-up plums. On top of all that, these puppies are going for less than $5. What's not to love?
Until 2017, Baby Lips Color Balm Crayon. We eagerly await your arrival.
The Baby Lips Color Balm Crayon is hitting stores in January 2017. It still has all the moisturizing ingredients you love in the original balm, but this time it's loaded with super-saturated colors for a more dramatic look. This is the date-night version of Baby Lips. The crayon will be available in a range of eight colors, from neutral taupes to creamy corals and pumped-up plums. On top of all that, these puppies are going for less than $5. What's not to love?
Until 2017, Baby Lips Color Balm Crayon. We eagerly await your arrival.
Advertisement