@khloekardashian i love you khloe, but I didn't know my religious/cultural clothing was a costume now! That's @ your friend 😐— adam? (@oldwaysadam) October 31, 2016
@khloekardashian since when was culture a costume? pic.twitter.com/8rwyhw3mgW— Mona (@arianashijabi) October 31, 2016
@khloekardashian to your friend on the left, please let him know that what he is doing is cultural appropriation and its extremely offensive— noor toeama (@noortoeama) October 31, 2016
@khloekardashian your friend who is dressed as an 'arab' is not okay, this is disgusting. ignorance on a whole new level.— j (@jesswillhoo) October 31, 2016
@bitchydarko @khloekardashian there fixed it pic.twitter.com/DrRvZz3sxY— ️ (@sonowgoodbye) October 31, 2016
@khloekardashian a culture is NOT a COSTUME. i repeat a CULTURE IS NOT A COSTUME.— brenda (@sovodkahs) October 31, 2016
@khloekardashian I have such a hard time understanding exactly why ppl dress up as middle eastern ppl. B respectful🚫turn it into a joke😔— 🕊Javier⭐️ (@J_Jimenez1981) October 31, 2016
@khloekardashian so you still think it's cool to dress up using someone's culture?— Britt🎃 (@livetosparkle) October 31, 2016
@khloekardashian this picture is beyond disgusting and insensitive. Very disappointing.— Matthew (@mattg82) October 31, 2016