You Have To See The Beautiful Way Miley Cyrus Celebrated Diwali

Diwali, the Hindu holiday that celebrates triumph of light over dark, was this past Sunday — and it's typically marked with candles, fireworks, and really beautiful outward adornments, including makeup. Miley Cyrus feted the day with the most gorgeous Mehndi tattoo.
The Voice judge and musician Instagrammed a photo of her foot covered in henna with the caption: "Happy Diwali & New Moon!" While Cyrus has been accused of cultural appropriation in the past, this time many commenters were pleased with her efforts — and the credit she gave to the culture and tradition from which henna comes.
"Oww!!! That's so sweet of u...lots of luv from India," wrote one commenter. Cyrus later posted another pic, this time with a traditional candle. She captioned it, "Celebrate ALL love. Respect ALL living things. Admire ALL teachings that make people better lovers."
We couldn't have said it better ourselves.
