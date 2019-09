"We are a culture full of life, color, and vibrancy, and I always find ways to incorporate my heritage into my work," she told us. "I feel a responsibility, as a South Asian American woman, to use my platform as a way to educate [people]."That was one of the reasons Mutyala teamed up with fellow YouTuber, Patrick Starrr — someone who is not only "amazing at what he does," she says, but also has the most genuine curiosity about her culture — to do her makeup for the how-to. "Right when we met, he asked to collab because he wants to embrace [the Indian] heritage." So, together, the two re-created a classic Diwali look that evoked everything that's beautiful about the autumn holiday — from smoked-out burgundy lids to a deep red lip.