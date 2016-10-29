Diwali, one of the biggest Hindu holidays of the year (and often referred to as the festival of lights, signifying the message of light over darkness, good over evil, acceptance over hate, etc.), is on Sunday — and the occasion is famously huge. Each year sees sparkly lehengas (long skirts), celebratory fireworks, and, of course, mesmerizing makeup. To wit: Beauty vlogger Deepica Mutyala just introduced the most stunning tutorial to her YouTube channel — and we're totally enamored.



As you can see in the video above, the look embodies all that many of us love about beauty: It's dramatic, vibrant, and bursting with personality. But what makes this one so special for Mutyala — who has hundreds of makeup tutorials under her belt — is that it celebrates her Indian roots.