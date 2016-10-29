Diwali, one of the biggest Hindu holidays of the year (and often referred to as the festival of lights, signifying the message of light over darkness, good over evil, acceptance over hate, etc.), is on Sunday — and the occasion is famously huge. Each year sees sparkly lehengas (long skirts), celebratory fireworks, and, of course, mesmerizing makeup. To wit: Beauty vlogger Deepica Mutyala just introduced the most stunning tutorial to her YouTube channel — and we're totally enamored.
As you can see in the video above, the look embodies all that many of us love about beauty: It's dramatic, vibrant, and bursting with personality. But what makes this one so special for Mutyala — who has hundreds of makeup tutorials under her belt — is that it celebrates her Indian roots.
"We are a culture full of life, color, and vibrancy, and I always find ways to incorporate my heritage into my work," she told us. "I feel a responsibility, as a South Asian American woman, to use my platform as a way to educate [people]."
That was one of the reasons Mutyala teamed up with fellow YouTuber, Patrick Starrr — someone who is not only "amazing at what he does," she says, but also has the most genuine curiosity about her culture — to do her makeup for the how-to. "Right when we met, he asked to collab because he wants to embrace [the Indian] heritage." So, together, the two re-created a classic Diwali look that evoked everything that's beautiful about the autumn holiday — from smoked-out burgundy lids to a deep red lip.
"I just think that when anyone from other cultural backgrounds wants to get educated and be culturally aware, it’s a beautiful thing," Mutyala says. "And then for someone with a huge platform, like Patrick, to want to do so makes me so happy. I know it will mean the world to a lot of people."
The roles were reversed, as well, with Mutyala dressing Starrr up in a stunning outfit. So, if you're completely transfixed with the beauty and want to see more Diwali makeup, peep his tutorial below, too.
