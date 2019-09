Two Artists Opened A Pop-Up Shop Filled With Fast-Fashion Rip-Offs

Noland and Bogart decided to roll all these parallel conversations into a single exhibit. “We tore down our old installation and re-imagined the space as a cartoon-style mall,” she explained. With 60 yards of satin, they created a “Zara” store, its hangers displaying actual knock-offs they’ve found on the internet of their work. They chose to model it after Zara because of the recent bevy of complaints raised against the retailer as of late. “I think fighting back in ways like this and publicly making them look bad is the best we can do,” he said. “It seems like a lot of people are noticing.” The duo opened the shelves up so that other creators who’ve been surprised to see their work on fast-fashion shelves can sell their goods, too.The garments on display are sold at the fast-fashion retailer for $20 to $40, but, for the pop-up, Noland and Bogart repriced them for $200 to $400. They are very much aware of the outrageous inflation, but the proceeds from this pop-up will go to the people who actually bear the burden of cheap clothes: garment workers. “The reason the cost of rip-offs is so low is because of the working conditions in the country they are produced,” Noland reasoned. “I worked in a factory in Delhi before I made my own clothes, and I know firsthand that not all factories are sweatshops, but there’s a good chance they are.” Despite increased awareness of the working conditions in garment factories following 2013's tragic Rana Plaza collapse, upsetting reports still emerge of how little the industry has progressed in the years since — not just in terms of working conditions for the people actually making your clothes , but also in terms of environmental impact . Noland and Bogart plan to donate the money from their pop-up to Labour Behind the Label , a U.K.-based organization that campaigns for workers’ rights worldwide.