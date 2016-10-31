Two Artists Opened A Pop-Up Shop Filled With Fast-Fashion Rip-Offs

While social media has been crucial for indie artists to reclaim their work from large corporations, it can be a double-edged sword: Smaller brands benefit from various platforms to both promote their creations and get inspiration, but this exposure also puts them at risk of being copied in the long run. “Once you put something on the internet, you have to basically come to terms with the fact that it’s not necessarily yours anymore,” Bogart admitted.



It can go in the other direction, too, especially for Noland, who often draws from ad culture in her work: Both artists have received cease-and-desist letters from brands in the past (and they say they wouldn’t be surprised if they received something from Zara regarding this pop-up), and they’ve conceded to the requests. “Trends move so fast now that by the time the company catches up to it, it's usually lived and died on Instagram anyway,” Noland said. Still, it’s when the roles are reversed that the situation becomes fraught for independent creators. “Generally speaking, it’s unreasonable to expect that an individual would have the resources to fight a major company,” she explained. “At the very least it takes a lot of time, and usually a few thousand dollars, to even start the conversation with a lawyer. The only way I have been able to pursue anything is through the kindness of pro-bono lawyers, and only then in specific instances.”