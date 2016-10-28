Azealia Banks Sobs As She Recalls Russell Crowe Confrontation

Azealia Banks broke down in tears on Access Hollywood as she recounted her alleged assault by actor Russell Crowe, according to Just Jared. The "212" rapper previously filed a police report with the Los Angeles Police Department, accusing Crowe of assaulting her and calling her a racial slur.
"Every time something like this happens I'm always being blamed for wanting this kind of attention," Banks told Access Hollywood reporter Alex Hudgens.
According to Banks, she was a guest at Crowe's dinner party earlier this month where the two were involved in an argument. Banks says the heated conversation ended with the actor choking and spitting on her, calling her a racial slur, and throwing her out of his suite.
Multiple witnesses contradicted her account, however, later telling TMZ that Banks was the aggressor. RZA, who attended the party with Banks, told TMZ that though Banks was drunk, the actor did spit on her.
Russell Crowe has denied Banks' allegations.
In the Access Hollywood exclusive, the rapper recounts her conversation with Crowe, and stands by her initial account of events: "Like who the fuck wants to tell somebody they got spat on?" she said. "You know, that's humiliating. And I'm just really, really humiliated."
See Banks' full interview with Access Hollywood, below:
