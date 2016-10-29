These Are The Only Eyeshadows You Need For Fall

For some, fall is linked to plaid scarves, oversized sweaters, and over-the-knee boots. For others, mulled cider, spiked cocoa, and a certain pumpkin beverage. But for us, it's all about busting out the jewel tones; metallics; and deep, dark, sooty shades.
Sure, we've got our go-to burgundy lipsticks from years past, but our shadow game always needs a revamp. That's when we look to the red carpet and the catwalk. This year, both are dominated by bold yellow gold, dusty pink, and rich wine. They're pretty unexpected colors on the eyes, but that's the fun of a new look. And we promise, you can pull all of them off.
Ahead, find our favorite inspiration looks from celebrities and the products you need to recreate them at home.
