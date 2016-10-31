This Is The Beauty Brand Every Cool Girl Wants Now

Korean beauty brand Too Cool For School is making the out-of-date phrase, well, cool again. The brand, which has been around for six years but is only just now marking its one-year anniversary in the U.S., offers 12 product collections — Artify, Glamrock, Dinoplatz, and Egg are just a few. And, of course, we've fallen for them all.
Just last week, Too Cool For School opened up its first brick-and-mortar location in New York City. And we're betting every It Girl, Instagram influencer, content creator, and beauty fan will be making frequent stops at the shop, which resembles a laboratory in the most peculiar and lovely way (not at all sterile, but still full of gadgets and gizmos). The big bonus? The store holds more goodies than have ever been available before — think in-store exclusives that are practically science experiments.
The major love the brand is getting isn't just for its innovative, hard-working formulas, but for the eye-candy designs. Dinoplatz is quirky and childish and has the kind of artwork you don't typically find on blotting papers or mascara. This isn't your Dior or your Chanel or your sparkly Pat McGrath; it's not elegant, but it's not cheesy, either. Too Cool For School is completely original, from the packaging to the ingredients.
Click ahead to see some of the fan favorites and the unavailable-until-now products we need in our lives ASAP.
