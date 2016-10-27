Evan Rachel Wood, who's currently having "bot thoughts" as an android named Dolores in HBO's Westworld, has a storied beauty evolution. We first got to know the star when she appeared in the edgy coming-of-age film Thirteen in 2003. Since then, she's had an illustrious film and TV career, starring in cult hit shows like True Blood and award-winning features such as The Ides of March. All the while, she's sported some of the most elegant and daring looks in Hollywood.
An outspoken feminist and advocate for LGBTQ rights, Wood told Refinery29 in 2015, "I’m kind of a daredevil and I like putting myself in uncomfortable situations to push myself." And it's true: With the style of a classic movie star and the spirit of a '90s rocker, Wood fills the space between Old Hollywood glam and Joan Jett-inspired beauty. A natural blonde, she's dyed her hair red, brown, and, most recently, silver. There have been pixie cuts, bobs, and curls.
In Westworld, which premiered earlier this month, her character wears her hair simple and medium-length with curled ends. While she looks stunning, it makes us miss the edgy Evan Rachel Wood we know and love. Ahead, we've compiled our favorite looks from the actress over the years. Some are wild, some are classic — and all are fabulous.
