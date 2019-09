Sorry, Ms. Jackson: These Tabloids Are For Real

And the semantics of these clickbait headlines is even more problematic, because it puts actual Islamic style in a dark light; " rumors of Janet Jackson converting to Islam after sporting a poncho ," and " Converted? Janet Jackson Spotted In Islamic Dress After Pregnancy Announcement " are just a few examples sitting on the internet right now. This, of course, is followed by " Fears For Janet! Family ‘Terrified’ After New Baby Bombshell ," meaning the family is "terrified" she might be converting to Islam. But what's more, even American trade publications, like US Weekly , called a recent headband of hers a "head scarf," despite clear, visual evidence her hair was exposed.We reached out to Adidas to confirm Jackson is indeed wearing the Y-3 sweater poncho, to which a representative of the brand said "yes," but denied to comment any further. And though the silhouette is similar to an abaya , a traditional cloak-like garment, the Adidas poncho is more an example of athleisure's stronghold than a proclamation of faith. Of course, if Ms. Jackson is exploring different religions, more power to her. But it's in poor taste to make assumptions about a person's religion — and comment derisively about it — based on their fashion, their spouse, or anything else.