Lamar Odom's Teen Daughter Might Be The Next Celeb-Spawn Model

In the latest tale of celebrity child-turned-model, Destiny Odom, the 18-year-old daughter of former NBA player Lamar Odom, is ready to take her moment in the spotlight. On Wednesday, E! News previewed a selection of photographs from Odom's first official shoot — and let's just say we wouldn't be surprised if we start seeing her face on the runway soon.
"Destiny is an absolute natural in front of the camera. She is stunning in person, very tall, and just gorgeous," photographer Lauren Cowart told E! of the aspiring model. "I was so impressed with her professionalism and we were all just so thrilled to be a part of her first-ever photo shoot. I'm so excited to see how she grows, because she's already at a really great starting point."
Though the majority of the imagery, taken against a white background, skews a bit more commercial than editorial, the potential is definitely there — really, all she needs is a Balmain get-up and some face-time with Mert and Marcus, and she'll be ready to grace magazine covers and advertising campaigns in no time.
E! reports that Odom is currently seeking agency representation in New York City, but based on her natural talent (and buzz-worthy name), we're pretty sure she'll get signed in no time. But the real question is: Will she become a member of her ex-step-aunt Kendall Jenner's model squad?
"Destiny is an absolute natural in front of the camera. She is stunning in person, very tall, and just gorgeous," photographer Lauren Cowart told E! of the aspiring model. "I was so impressed with her professionalism and we were all just so thrilled to be a part of her first-ever photo shoot. I'm so excited to see how she grows, because she's already at a really great starting point."
Though the majority of the imagery, taken against a white background, skews a bit more commercial than editorial, the potential is definitely there — really, all she needs is a Balmain get-up and some face-time with Mert and Marcus, and she'll be ready to grace magazine covers and advertising campaigns in no time.
E! reports that Odom is currently seeking agency representation in New York City, but based on her natural talent (and buzz-worthy name), we're pretty sure she'll get signed in no time. But the real question is: Will she become a member of her ex-step-aunt Kendall Jenner's model squad?
Advertisement