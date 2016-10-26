For most of us in the States, the Northern Lights are like Taylor Swift. We hear a lot about them, we see them on Instagram, but, in all likelihood, we'll never encounter them in person. Northern spots such as Norway and Iceland are great places to watch the fantastical light show, but America rarely gets seats with a view.
All that changes tonight, though, so get your cameras ready. According to Elite Daily, tonight, some around the U.S. may be able to catch a glimpse of the phenomena. A strong solar storm has caused a lot of solar activity lately — the type that causes the aurora borealis. It's so strong, in fact, that we might be able to see the lights in not-so-north areas of the country, such as Washington, D.C.
But that's not all. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, almost the entire top half of the country — from Maine to Washington state — will be able to see the lights. Even those who live as far south as Ohio and South Dakota may be able to glimpse them.
If you're looking to get an Instagram, Vine, Snapchat, or Polaroid of the lights, you can check this 30-minute forecast. For the best view, you'll need dark, clear skies, so fingers crossed that clouds stay at bay.
As long as these solar storms don't also knock out our power, we're totally into this valid reason to stare at the sky waiting for magic.
All that changes tonight, though, so get your cameras ready. According to Elite Daily, tonight, some around the U.S. may be able to catch a glimpse of the phenomena. A strong solar storm has caused a lot of solar activity lately — the type that causes the aurora borealis. It's so strong, in fact, that we might be able to see the lights in not-so-north areas of the country, such as Washington, D.C.
But that's not all. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, almost the entire top half of the country — from Maine to Washington state — will be able to see the lights. Even those who live as far south as Ohio and South Dakota may be able to glimpse them.
If you're looking to get an Instagram, Vine, Snapchat, or Polaroid of the lights, you can check this 30-minute forecast. For the best view, you'll need dark, clear skies, so fingers crossed that clouds stay at bay.
As long as these solar storms don't also knock out our power, we're totally into this valid reason to stare at the sky waiting for magic.
Advertisement