Music is a family affair for Chris Martin.
The Coldplay singer performed at a fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Club in Malibu, CA, alongside famous friends Beck and drummer for the Red Hot Chili Peppers (and Will Ferrell look-alike) Chad Smith. However, the most exciting special guests performing with Martin were none other than the musician's own children with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow.
Martin's kids, Moses, 10, and Apple, 12, took the stage with their dad and picked some recent pop tracks to perform. Apple showed off her range with a piano rendition of "Just a Little Bit of Your Heart" by Ariana Grande, while Moses made an edgier pick with Twenty One Pilot's "House of Gold." Naturally, their dad played backup: He was on the keys during Apple's song, and grabbed the guitar for Moses.
This isn't the first time Martin's kids have stood in the footlights. In June, Martin brought Apple and Moses up on stage during his performance at Glastonbury, where they sang backup vocals on "Boys That Sing." Paltrow was on stage as well, to film their kids' big musical moment, which she shared on Instagram. The tykes seem like naturals, and Apple may just have a recording contract in her future.
Martin may be the rocker of the family, but ex-wife Paltrow, from whom he "consciously uncoupled" in 2014, also has a musical background. In addition to portraying a troubled Nashville star in 2010's Country Strong — and delivering all those tunes with a twang — the Oscar-winner also performed show-stopping numbers on Glee.
So, might these kids be singing backup for Coldplay sometime soon? Only time will tell, but they certainly have the chops.
