Hordes of music-lovers flocked to Glastonbury over the weekend, clad in Wellies and presumably flower crowns, to enjoy all the annual festival had to offer. Coldplay fans in particular got a special treat. The headliner was joined at the last minute by some truly adorable backup singers — frontman Chris Martin's own children.
Martin's daughter and son, Apple, 12, and Moses, 10, along with two of the kids' cousins, joined the band on stage for a performance of "Boys That Sing."
Perhaps more surprising than a few tykes taking center stage, Gwenyth Paltrow — actress, lifestyle blogger, and conscious-uncoupler — was up on stage, too. She was busy filming the kids and supporting her ex-husband, from whom she publicly split two years ago.
The littlest Martins looked surprisingly comfortable belting it out in front of thousands of screaming fans. And they were clearly thrilled to be living out a rock star fantasy.
Suffice it to say, Apple and Moses are certainly going to have the best "What I Did Over Summer Vacation" essays, ever.
