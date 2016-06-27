Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Glastonbury
Pop Culture
Bradley Cooper Photobombed Brad Pitt
by
Christopher Luu
More from Glastonbury
Music
Chris Martin & His Brood Rocked Glastonbury
Nia Howe-Smith
Jun 27, 2016
Street Style
Glastonbury Street Style: A Lesson In Looking Good While Covered In Mud
Sarah Raphael
Jun 27, 2016
Music
Adele Adorably Swears & Burps Her Way Through Glastonbury Set
Nick Levine
Jun 26, 2016
Celebrity Style
Exclusive: Alexa Chung's Guide To Festival Fashion
Say what you will about festival fashion, but the grassy walkways of Coachella, Electric Daisy, Panorama et al are now bona fide fashion stomping grounds.
by
GILLIAN ORR
Entertainment News
Why Did Lily Allen Burn A Kanye Flag At Glastonbury?
Glastonbury might be over, but it's not quite yet behind us. Lily Allen recently decided to take a stand against attendees who rebuffed Kanye's presence
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
Shopping
Kendall Jenner Makes A Case For A Customized BFF T-Shirt
In addition to dropping in for the World’s Greatest Girl-Gang Photo Ever — alongside Gigi Hadid, Taylor Swift, and Karlie Kloss — Kendall Jenner
by
Fawnia Soo Hoo
Music Tracker
30+ Pics Of Glastonbury's Street-Style Stars
Another Glastonbury bites the dust. This weekend gave us Florence singing Foo Fighters, Kanye standing up to his haters, and festival-goers bringing their
by
Erin Donnelly
Entertainment News
Why This Kim Kardashian Slut Shaming Incident Is Not Okay
Kim Kardashian gets hit with a lot of nasty vitriol about pretty much everything – her career, her fashion choices, her parenting decisions, even her
by
Tanya Edwards
Music
Kanye West Nabs Glastonbury Gig & Twitter Is Freaking Out
"I'm not having hip-hop at Glastonbury," Oasis' Noel Gallagher told the BBC in 2008. "It's wrong." He was talking about Jay Z, who made headlines
by
Erin Donnelly
Trends
Glastonbury Prohibits The Sale Of Native American Headdresses
In news that will surely sadden the hearts of appropriation-happy festival-goers everywhere, The Guardian reports today that U.K. music festival
by
Leeann Duggan
Music
Lily Allen Is In Love & She Wants Everyone To Know It
A lot has changed in the life of Lily Allen since the last time she played Glastonbury five years ago. The former wild child has since settled down with
by
Daniel Barna
Street Style
Meet Glastonbury's Most Stylish Revellers
Once again, Glastonbury is over for another year. Boo, hiss. And, though the weather wasn’t totally in its favor, it didn’t stop anyone from having a
by
Emily London
Music
Dolly Parton Rapped About Mud At Glastonbury
Most of the world had their eyes glued to World Cup matches yesterday. But, much of England had its attention on Dolly Parton. The country legend
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Entertainment News
Arya Stark Raved At Glastonbury This Weekend
If Arya Stark were a real-life person, she'd probably do many badass things. While the Game of Thrones character will only ever exist in Westeros, we do
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Shopping
What To Wear If Glasto's A Washout
We don’t know how to break this to you, but it looks like Glastonbury is going to be a washout. Not the line-up, mind you (that's looking fantastic) —
by
Emily London
Music
5 Acts To Catch At Glastonbury
Since 1970, the Glastonbury Festival has given folks in the U.K. an excellent excuse to pitch tents, make campfires, plod around in the mud, and basically
by
Kenneth Partridge
Entertainment
Fleetwood Mac To Headline Glastonbury 2014 — Or Is It Just
Ru...
We are all in agreement that this year's Glastonbury was stupendously good. Who could top the headliners, Rolling Stones, Mumford & Sons, and Arctic
by
Emily London
Entertainment
Glasto's 2014 Headliners Are Nearly Confirmed
The headline acts for Glastonbury 2014 are, almost, in place. Yup, you read right. Almost. Sorted. Wow, Michael Eavis didn't you want to take a
by
Emily London
Street Style
Peep Glastonbury's 13 Most Stylish Guys & Gals
Can it be true? Glastonbury has come and gone in a blur, leaving us with little more than a hangover, some memories, and another year's wait ahead. Boo!
by
Emily London
Entertainment News
Who Wore It Better: Azealia Banks Or Bowser From Super Mario?
When one decides to walk out of the house with a suit of armored-but-plush spikes adorning their body, it's necessary to give props where props are due.
by
Leila Brillson
Entertainment
Behold, What The World REALLY Thought Of Glastonbury
For 135,000 people today, Monday blues have hit harder than ever as the long weekend of frolicking in a field at Worthy Farm has had to come to a sorry
by
Alice Tate
Entertainment
Laura Mvula Reveals Her Top Tips For Surviving Glasto
Brit nominee and singing sensation Laura Mvula is bound for her very first Glastonbury. This Glasto virgin will be playing the Pyramid stage literally
by
Emily London
Entertainment
Phew, We Can See The Rolling Stones Play Glasto After All — Thank...
Good news, people. For those of without tickets to Glasto, we’ll be able to get a full hour of the Rolling Stones Saturday show, courtesy of the BBC.
by
Emily London
Fashion
Meet The 3 Glastonbury Looks That Will Make Mick Jagger Blush
Got the golden ticket? To Glastonbury, that is. Lucky you. Now that you’ve obtained the most sought-after admission of the season, you need to dress the
by
Alice Tate
Shopping
Calling All Glasto Girls! Here's Everything You Need To Pack For ...
Just because Glastonbury is olde English for "dancing in the rain," that doesn't mean concert-goers should plunk their feet into a pair of wellies and
by
Leeann Duggan
Tech
Going To Glastonbury? There's An App For That
Never one to miss a trick, the grandfather of the U.K. festival scene, Glastonbury, just updated its app, and it is cooler and cleverer than we might have
by
Alice Tate
Entertainment
10 Bands You Can't Miss At Glastonbury This Year
As the biggest festival in Europe (and possibly the world), Glastonbury may be the toughest of all to navigate. Between multiple stages, the long
by
Nathan Reese
Entertainment
Hit Play: The Rolling Stones (& 39 Others) Help Us Prep For Glast...
When it comes to hype, Coachella may get the most buzz, but Glastonbury should truly be seen as the mother of all festivals. Just scrolling through the
by
Nathan Reese
Entertainment
The Rolling Stones Headline Glastonbury, Alongside Mumford & Sons...
While The Rolling Stones may have been the big (false) rumor for Coachella this year, Keith Richards and company were snagged by the famed British
by
Nathan Reese
Entertainment
Please, Can This Happen? The Rolling Stones Might Headline Glasto
Hands up: Who wants this to be true? Rumours are swirling about the Rolling Stones headlining this year’s Glastonbury. And at least one member of the
by
Emily London
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted