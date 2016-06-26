Adele Adorably Swears & Burps Her Way Through Glastonbury Set

Adele demonstrated why she's the most popular recording artist of our generation last night with a heartwarming performance at Glastonbury Festival, in which she was adorably gross.
"This is the best fucking moment of my whole life," she told a huge crowd of over 100,000 people gathered at the Pyramid Stage, shortly before adding that the BBC, which was broadcasting her set from Somerset, had warned her to watch her "potty mouth" before she came on stage. "Bet Muse didn't get that!" Adele joked.
That didn't stop her from swearing like a trooper between emotional renditions of "Hello," "Skyfall," "Hometown Glory," and more of her biggest songs. According to The Mirror, Adele managed to swear 33 times in her 90-minute set. This breaks down to one curse word every 2.7 minutes.
Though Adele didn't address the U.K.'s Brexit vote directly, she appeared to make several veiled references to Thursday's polarizing E.U. referendum. When some members of the crowd began booing when Adele pointed out fans who traveled to get to the festival, the singer told them off by saying, "After what went on the other day, you wanna boo each other?"
Later, after dedicating her cover of Bob Dylan's "Make You Feel My Love" to her late grandfather, she told the crowd: "It's a bit weird at the moment, stuff that's going on, for all of us, and we need to look after each other."
Earlier in the day, London's LGBT community had gathered for its annual solidarity parade, so Adele also took the opportunity to wish everyone a happy Pride.
"This is the best fucking moment of my whole life," she told a huge crowd of over 100,000 people gathered at the Pyramid Stage, shortly before adding that the BBC, which was broadcasting her set from Somerset, had warned her to watch her "potty mouth" before she came on stage. "Bet Muse didn't get that!" Adele joked.
That didn't stop her from swearing like a trooper between emotional renditions of "Hello," "Skyfall," "Hometown Glory," and more of her biggest songs. According to The Mirror, Adele managed to swear 33 times in her 90-minute set. This breaks down to one curse word every 2.7 minutes.
Though Adele didn't address the U.K.'s Brexit vote directly, she appeared to make several veiled references to Thursday's polarizing E.U. referendum. When some members of the crowd began booing when Adele pointed out fans who traveled to get to the festival, the singer told them off by saying, "After what went on the other day, you wanna boo each other?"
Later, after dedicating her cover of Bob Dylan's "Make You Feel My Love" to her late grandfather, she told the crowd: "It's a bit weird at the moment, stuff that's going on, for all of us, and we need to look after each other."
Earlier in the day, London's LGBT community had gathered for its annual solidarity parade, so Adele also took the opportunity to wish everyone a happy Pride.
Advertisement
A sea of smartphones greets Adele's version of Bob Dylan's Make You Feel My Love. JL pic.twitter.com/xViYcZ5wqx— Glastonbury Live (@GlastoLive) June 25, 2016
Even before she wrapped up her 15-song set with stirring versions of "When We Were Young" and "Someone Like You," Adele had completely charmed Glastonbury by telling some amusingly crude anecdotes and burping in a fan's face while taking a selfie. Yes, burping — something, according to Us Weekly, she blamed on something she ate.
“Oh my god, I just burped!” Adele said, laughing as she said goodbye to the Brazilian fan. "I had a dirty burger before I came on, that’s why.”
What she ate before the set wasn't the only thing Adele revealed at Glastonbury. She let the crowd know that it was a childhood trip to the festival that made her want to become a singer.
"It's amazing the way music brings people together," she said. Her music was doing just that — and at a time when some togetherness is just what the U.K. could do with.
Advertisement