Adele Gives Heart-Warming Performance At Glastonbury

Adele demonstrated why she's the most popular recording artist of our generation last night with a heart-warming performance at Glastonbury Festival. "This is the best fucking moment of my whole life," she told a huge crowd of over 100,000 people gathered at the Pyramid Stage, shortly before confiding that the BBC, broadcasting her set from Somerset live, had warned her to watch her "potty mouth" before she came on stage.



That didn't stop Adele from swearing like a trooper between emotional renditions of "Hello", "Skyfall", "Hometown Glory", and her other biggest songs. Though Adele didn't address the UK's decision to vote for Brexit directly, she appeared to make several veiled references to Thursday's polarising EU referendum. When some crowd members began booing when Adele pointed out fans who had travelled to Somerset from Coventry and Stoke-on-Trent, the singer told them off by saying, "After what went on the other day, you wanna boo each other?"



Later, after dedicating her cover of Bob Dylan's "Make You Feel My Love" to her late grandfather, she told the crowd: "It's a bit weird at the moment, stuff that's going on, for all of us, and we need to look after each other." Earlier in the day, London's LGBT community had gathered for its annual solidarity parade, so Adele also took the opportunity to wish everyone a Happy Pride Day.



