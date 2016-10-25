Chelsea Handler has a message for everyone who thinks that her best friend Jennifer Aniston is delighted by the dissolution of Brangelina.
The ever-candid talk-show host has been vocal about her feelings toward Angelina Jolie, the woman whom Aniston's then-husband Brad Pitt began romancing shortly after their marriage ended in 2005. Handler recently called Jolie a "lunatic" on her Netflix talk show Chelsea, joking that perhaps the reason why Pitt was rumored to be self-medicating with drugs and alcohol had to do with the woman he married.
However, while Handler has her own opinions on Brangelina — none of them very good — her sentiments don't echo best friend Aniston's.
In a recent interview with Grazia, Handler was asked how the Mother's Day actress really feels about the news of her ex-husband's divorce. Handler minced no words when relaying what her friend thinks about the split.
"It's so stupid and pathetic," Handler declared when asked Aniston's opinion of the breakup. "As if Jen cares — she doesn't care. It's ridiculous that people still drag her into this."
Jolie and Pitt announced their plans to divorce last month, only two years after officially tying the knot. According to TMZ, Pitt has not yet answered Jolie's request for divorce due to his desire to seek joint legal and physical custody of their six shared children.
While some media outlets may want to cast Aniston as the smug, jilted woman in this narrative, Handler points out that Aniston is so over it — and likely has been for a long time. Over a decade has gone by since the former Friends star was married to Pitt, and Aniston herself has been married to Justin Theroux for over a year. The actress isn't interested in slinging insults at her ex, or telling the world "I told you so."
Handler may fire shots at Brangelina on occasion, but when it comes to Aniston's feelings about their breakup, Handler insists she's only going high.
