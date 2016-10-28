The Dirty-Hair Style You Need To Try If You Have Natural Curls

Most of us have had those weeks when we're just too tired, too busy, or too lazy to wash our damn hair. So we extend its life by a second day, or a third...or a fourth. But this doesn't necessarily mean we're pros at making our dirty hair look fabulous. We're always on the hunt for tips and tricks that will make our actually-woke-up-like-this styles a whole lot better — and there's no one better to teach us than Dove celebrity stylist Mark Townsend.
He's worked with a ton of our favorite actresses and actresses-turned-businesswomen (Olsen twins, we're looking at you), and is dry shampoo's biggest fan — so we knew we were in good hands. He pulled a bit of inspiration from one of our favorite curly looks — on Nicole Richie — and created this custom fauxhawk that let R29 staffer Brooke's wavy texture flow.
Townsend began by hydrating the curls. Curls need moisture and shouldn't be brushed out, he emphasized. To add shine, he rubbed serum through the ends, then added a bit of extra curl with a thin curling iron. Curls are actually little springs, not perfect spirals, he explained, so adding this kinked texture created major volume for the top of the fauxhawk. Using chrome bobby pins, Townsend twisted four pieces on both sides of Brooke's head and secured them in place. After a misting of dry shampoo to give shape and hold, the look was complete — the perfect switch-up if you're over wearing the same style every day.
