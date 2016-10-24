This Period-Sex Porno Will Make All Your Sexy Vampire Fantasies Come True

Whether you're into period sex or, like, really into it, you're probably aware that it doesn't get much screen time in mainstream porn. One woman is trying to change that.
"It’s generally, in the West anyway, considered a bit kinky or fetishistic to have sex on your period," wrote adult filmmaker Erika Lust in a blog post last week. "And trying to get oral sex while riding the crimson wave is like bringing a horse to water; you can’t make it drink."
It was in response to this stigma that Lust, with her production company XConfessions, created Can Vampires Smell My Period?, a porn for women, by women, in which a sexy vampire performs oral sex on a woman who's menstruating.
Not only is the film seasonally appropriate (Halloween is right around the corner), but it makes a major visual statement, too. We see the woman's menstrual blood on her sheets, on her fingers, running down her leg, and smeared across the vamp's face. There's no doubt about it: This is a porn about period sex.
And at no point is menstruation treated like a sexual deterrent — it's actually a major source of the film's eroticism. As Lust wrote: "I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but being on your period can make you super horny." The film removes the taboo of period sex by depicting the act as an incredibly satisfying experience for both the woman who's on her period and her partner.
It's just an added bonus that it also upholds the trope of the sexy vampire — the one championed by Twilight's Edward, Buffy's Spike, Interview with the Vampire's Lestat, and so many others. That said, we'd argue that this is a more, um, realistic portrayal of vampire sex than what Breaking Dawn had to offer.
Check out the trailer for Can Vampires Smell My Period? here and subscribe to XConfessions to watch the whole film.
