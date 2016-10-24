Spoiler Alert: This story includes spoilers from last night's season 7 premiere episode of The Walking Dead. Consider yourself warned.
How's everyone's Monday going? Did you call in sick, citing anguish, insomnia, and heartache? Are you forcing yourself to watch cute puppy videos in hopes of brightening your mood? Are you still in the fetal position, struggling to process your grief, Rick Grimes-style?
We get it, and so do Walking Dead fans over on social media. Last night's season 7 premiere was especially brutal. Abraham and Glenn have their brains bashed out. Maggie weeps over the loss of the father of her child. Rick is more distraught than usual. We all wish Negan would become zombie brunch and that Lucille would end up in a wood chipper.
But it was an idyllic dream sequence that had all of us in tears. Ahead, the best responses to Rick's imaginary lunchtime reunion of our favorite Walking Dead characters.
