Read Kerry Washington's Black Lives Matter Tweetstorm

Repeat mom Kerry Washington didn't wait long before resuming her social activism. Washington gave birth to her second child with husband Nnamdi Asomugha on October 5, and signal boosted an under-covered killing on October 22. She took to Twitter to deliver a pro-Black Lives Matter message that reminds us that awareness doesn't take days off.
Her message centered on Deborah Danner, a 66-year-old schizophrenic Bronx woman killed by police inside her apartment last Tuesday. The shooting has caused a major schism between the NYPD union and new commissioner, though it hasn't garnered national attention. Commissioner James O'Neill apologized for the shooting and said that the system failed Danner. Union head Ed Mullins slammed O'Neill for what he characterized as using his officers as political pawns.
Washington started by thanking her fans for their well-wishes.
Her message centered on Deborah Danner, a 66-year-old schizophrenic Bronx woman killed by police inside her apartment last Tuesday. The shooting has caused a major schism between the NYPD union and new commissioner, though it hasn't garnered national attention. Commissioner James O'Neill apologized for the shooting and said that the system failed Danner. Union head Ed Mullins slammed O'Neill for what he characterized as using his officers as political pawns.
Washington started by thanking her fans for their well-wishes.
Advertisement
It's a quiet Saturday afternoon. So, a few things I wanna get off my chest...— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) October 22, 2016
I saw all your very kind & thoughtful congratulatory tweets. So yeah 😍 we thank you. Xo— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) October 22, 2016
Then, she got real.
Also the loss of #DeborahDanner has rattled my core. Not only becuz of painful truth that we must continue to affirm that #BlackLivesMatter— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) October 22, 2016
But also becuz #DeborahDanner was killed in the community where I was raised. Community filled w/people I know & love. So when I #sayhername— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) October 22, 2016
My heart aches. For lives lost and for the lives we must protect. For the humanity we must work to illuminate and preserve and affirm. #BLM— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) October 22, 2016
She took some time out to shout out Moonlight, which is supposed to be pretty good.
ALSO. Go see @moonlightmov this weekend. It is artful food for your soul. At a time when so many of us need to be lovingly nourished.— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) October 22, 2016
And, just like that, her self-described rant was over.
Advertisement