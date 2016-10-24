Story from Entertainment News

Read Kerry Washington's Black Lives Matter Tweetstorm

Repeat mom Kerry Washington didn't wait long before resuming her social activism. Washington gave birth to her second child with husband Nnamdi Asomugha on October 5, and signal boosted an under-covered killing on October 22. She took to Twitter to deliver a pro-Black Lives Matter message that reminds us that awareness doesn't take days off.

Her message centered on Deborah Danner, a 66-year-old schizophrenic Bronx woman killed by police inside her apartment last Tuesday. The shooting has caused a major schism between the NYPD union and new commissioner, though it hasn't garnered national attention. Commissioner James O'Neill apologized for the shooting and said that the system failed Danner. Union head Ed Mullins slammed O'Neill for what he characterized as using his officers as political pawns.

