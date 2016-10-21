Dakota Fanning has worked with a lot of renowned actors. She was in Man on Fire with Denzel Washington, Robert De Niro in Hide and Seek, and Reese Witherspoon in Sweet Home Alabama. But which one still sends her birthday gifts? Fanning's War of the Worlds co-star Tom Cruise.
On the October 19 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Fanning told host Andy Cohen that Cruise has sent her a birthday gift every year since they worked together in 2005.
“I always think, Oh, when I’m 18, he’ll probably stop," Fanning said. "Or, Oh, 21, he’ll stop. But every year, [I get something from him]. It’s really kind.”
Fanning is 22 now (her birthday is February 23) and has long outgrown the little-girl roles of her youth. Still, it's nice to know that she and Cruise have remained friends.
Watch Fanning talk about shoes from Cruise, below.
