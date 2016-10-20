Dakota Fanning Casually Revealed The Best Secret On Reese Witherspoon's Instagram

Sometimes Instagram is the best. Nine times out of 10, that's due to the plethora of fluffy dog and cat photos available at the swipe of a finger. (A milestone for humanity that I think is truly underappreciated.) But sometimes, we heart Instagram because it enables us to peek in on celebrities and their daily lives. For instance, Reese Witherspoon posted a #TBT shot of herself on the set of Sweet Home Alabama. Cute, but the interesting bit lies in the comments section of her picture.
Now, you probably remember that Witherspoon starred as country-gal-turned-city-gal Melanie in the 2002 rom-com. It's less likely that you remember Dakota Fanning's appearance in the movie; she played the child Melanie. During a flashback in the film, we see a young Melanie kiss a young Jake, played by the actor Thomas Curtis. (Josh Lucas plays the adult Jake.)
The actress, now 22, commented on the picture with a surprising revelation. As it turns out, Fanning got her very first kiss filming that scene. "Had my first kiss in this movie!" Fanning wrote. She was 7 at the time. In truth, this information has been out there for a while. But who keeps ongoing records of personal details about celebs, like their first kisses? That's what Instagram is for, peeps.
Here's the cute little kiss itself, for your viewing pleasure.
