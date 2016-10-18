Some celebrity lookalikes enjoy the fame they gain from resembling stars. Others are already famous.
We've already spotted a number of celebrities who resemble each other, from Elijah Wood and Daniel Radcliffe to Taylor Swift and Avicii. But we've missed these two — or three, actually: Dakota Fanning and the Olsen Twins.
"There’s a man that lives — well, I don’t know where he lives — but he stands on my corner in New York where my apartment is, and he always would say to me, 'Hey, Olsen! Hey, Olsen!'" Fanning told James Corden on The Late Late Show. She takes it as a compliment, since she (like the rest of us) was obsessed with them as a kid.
We actually don't see very much resemblance. But that's okay. The Olsen Twins are already each other's celebrity doppelgängers.
