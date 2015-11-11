This Girl Looks Exactly Like Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus has a long-lost twin (or at least a very solid doppelgänger). Mardee Shackleford and Cyrus have a lot in common. They both live in California, and they both like sticking their tongues out. Also, they both seem to have the same face.
The similarities aren't lost on Shackleford. But even if she hadn't seen the resemblance, there are plenty of Cyrus fans who see it all too clearly.
As Shackleford explained to The Daily Mail, "Several times I have been sitting in traffic and people have slid open the back door of their car and kids will start yelling, 'Miley.' Sometimes it feels like I am actually famous or a celebrity, just on a really small scale. It's been really fun for me."
At least if Cyrus is ever cast in her own Parent Trap remake, she won't need to do all the acting herself.
OPENER PHOTO: Jim Smeal/REX Shutterstock.
Advertisement