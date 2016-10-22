Amandla Stenberg Already Has The Best Beauty Evolution — & She's 18

Amandla Stenberg has done a lot in her 18 years — yes, she's only 18 years old. She schooled everyone on why cultural appropriation is not okay, took Jaden Smith to prom, starred in one of the most popular films of the decade, came out as bisexual on Teen Vogue's Snapchat, co-authored the comic book Niobe: She Is Life, and appeared in Beyonce's Lemonade. Oh, and sometime in-between, she graduated from high school — no big deal.
On top of all this, Stenberg is a pioneering figure in beauty and fashion. With her boundary-breaking approach, the star has stunned on red carpets since she hit the scene. She's graceful, adorable, and playful all at once. Her hair has been long, short, sleek, and voluminous. These days, she has a septum piercing and an enviable set of braids. It's only been five or six years since we were introduced to her grace and we know this: she's going to be around a while.
Stenberg, we have a feeling this is the beginning of beautiful friendship. Ahead, check out a few of the star's most impressive looks.
