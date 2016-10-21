In her essay, Woodley talks about the lack of respect for indigenous people, even on their own land. "I was in North Dakota, standing side by side with Native Americans. You know, those who were here before us. Well, guess what, America? They’re still here. And they are still fighting the good fight. A fight that serves each and every one of us. They are still putting their lives on the line to protect the roots that feed our existence. And, guess what else, dear America? They are still being ignored."



She continued, expressing her gratitude for being able to protest alongside such brave and inspirational individuals. "I am not scared," she writes. "I am not afraid. I am grateful, and I am amazed to be standing by the sides of so many peaceful warriors. Standing Rock 'protests' are rooted in ceremony and in prayer. I’ve been there." She also requests that those interested read more about the proposed oil pipeline and the effects it would have on the surrounding communities.



Woodley's lawyer announced on October 19 that she would be pleading not guilty to her charges.

