Shailene Woodley Pleads Not Guilty After Trespassing Arrest

On October 10, Shailene Woodley was arrested while protesting the construction of a controversial pipeline in North Dakota. Now, People is reporting that the actress will plead not guilty on her two charges: one count of misdemeanor criminal trespassing and one count of misdemeanor engaging in a riot. Woodley's lawyer entered the plea in court for her.
TMZ reports that if her case does go to trial, cameras will be permitted in the courtroom. The North Dakota court system's website also indicates that a request for additional media coverage has already been entered. If Woodley is found guilty, she could face 60 days in jail and $3,000 in fines.
Woodley livestreamed her arrest to her public Facebook page to bring attention to the Dakota Access Pipeline, a billion dollar project that she has passionately been crusading against. The pipeline would transfer crude oil through multiple cities, and in the process disrupt miles of sacred land to the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and potentially contaminate water sources. Many are comparing it to the crisis in Flint. Woodley has been one of the most active protesters, sharing information and news regarding the structure on her social media accounts for the past few months.
