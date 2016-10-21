What Feminists Won't Say About Trump's Latest Accuser — But I Will

That’s what you do. You move on, though if the gross old guy happens to be running for president, you come forth much later and say something about it, even if you know you’re likely to be face- and body-shamed in the process. You do want to confirm other women’s experiences. You do not want to carry on like this is the creepiest thing that has ever happened in Creeplandia. You have a sense of proportion. You are a woman.



The purpose of the press conference, according to Allred and Virginia, was to counteract Trump’s denials about the other women — like we couldn’t figure that out for ourselves. But to do what Karena Virginia did trivializes other alleged episodes where the guy had real sway over the women’s lives.



For example, when People magazine reporter Natasha Stoynoff says she found herself on the business end of Trump’s tongue in Mar-a-Lago, those alleged actions had consequences: She worried about her job, and ultimately had to get herself taken off the “Trump beat” without quite explaining why. And then, by coming forward, she had to have Trump practically say he’d need Viagra to do her. (Okay, he didn’t say that, but I wanted to use “Trump” and “Viagra” in the same sentence.) At any rate, have you seen this woman? She’s luscious. I’d like to get her a T-shirt with a close-up of Trump’s orange head with the line, “I don’t think so.”



As long as I’m digging my own grave by admitting my distaste for a woman "victim," let me dig it a little deeper: I also believe Donald Trump when he says there are women who slip him their phone numbers, women he has to fight off. Why? Because when you are wealthy, you can be a breadstick and someone will want to fuck you — particularly if they can close their eyes and fantasize about their new gold lamé penthouse. But somehow, Donald’s takeaway from this reality is that consent is always implied if you are rich and famous. It is not. Boy, is it not.



But by the same token, there is a continuum of awful behavior. We have to remember that in order for women to be taken seriously when they are abused, we can’t constantly redefine victimhood to meaninglessness. It’s sort of like an accident that makes you run to the ER. We can debate about the seriousness of various ills and injuries, but we all know the difference between a severed leg and a paper cut. Don’t waste your time with the paper cut. Slap on a Band-Aid and move on.