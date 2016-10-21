Blake Lively Makes Fun Of Her Cheerleading Past

Give us a T, a B, and another T. What's that spell? Nothing, but we all know a good #TBT post when we see one.
To the surprise of absolutely no one, Blake Lively was a cheerleader in high school. Yesterday she couldn't resist submitting photographic evidence while taking part in #TBT.
Lively, who recently gave birth to her second child, joked about her lazy moves in the photo. You just know Kirsten Dunst would have fired her from the squad immediately.
"I've always been impressively athletic," she quipped.
We'll take her word for it. Athletic or not, there's no denying that you've got spirit (yes you do), Blake. Way to bring it on.
