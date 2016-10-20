Wait — Your iPhone Has A Secret One-Handed Keyboard?

There are an endless number of situations that would be made so much easier if you could text using only one hand. Think of all the times you've tried to hold your morning coffee in one hand and answer a message from your boss. Or when you were on the crowded subway, clinging to the pole for dear life and trying to text a friend before your phone lost its signal.
Well, according to Steve Troughton-Smith, a well-known hacker and game developer, your iPhone has had a secret one-handed keyboard since iOS 8. In a series of tweets, Troughton-Smith shows how a swipe from the edge of the screen moves the keyboard to the right or left, making it more thumb-accessible.
Today's fun hack (been there since at least iOS 8); the iOS keyboard has an unused left/right one-handed mode. Activated by edge-swipe pic.twitter.com/zIk7x7CVmu— Steve T-S (@stroughtonsmith) October 19, 2016
But don't go swiping your keyboard in hopes of using this one-handed hack. Gizmodo reports that the tool is hidden in iOS code, unavailable to the average iOS user. Ugh, if only we had Lisbeth Salander-level code-breaking skills. For now, you'll have to make do with putting your latte down to handle the demands of your two-handed keyboard — or just summon Siri. But if you do use two hands, at least you can jazz it up with fancy emoji alternatives.
Video or it didn't happen: (very hard to engage in the Simulator with a mouse cursor) pic.twitter.com/vw2wpCgiLJ— Steve T-S (@stroughtonsmith) October 19, 2016
