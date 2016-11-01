Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In November

Let's be honest: we all know why we're here. Netflix's big November release is Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. Fans of the show can head back to Stars Hollow when the miniseries is available to stream on November 25. Alert all the relevant parties. You'll be booked after the turkey is cleared off the Thanksgiving table.
Another harsh truth: We're all a little election-ed out. Netflix's November arrivals are about to take away our red, white, and election blues. Dig that pint of Häagen-Dazs out of your freezer, grab a spoon, and pop on something that approached the run for POTUS with a bit of humor. In the Loop, directed by longtime Veep head honcho Armando Iannucci, is perfect political satire for election weary voters.
Other top picks: Jude Law plays a scheming lothario trying out monogamy in Alfie. Brad Pitt and George Clooney team up with the Coen Brothers for Burn After Reading. If you missed Boyhood — Richard Linklater's intimate rumination on growing up — while everyone was raving about it, now's your chance to catch up. And if you're a classic film fan, take a voyage with Katharine Hepburn and Humphrey Bogart on The African Queen.
Ahead, take a look at all of Netflix's November arrivals.
