There Are $99 Flights To Iceland This Very Minute!

If you've long been fantasizing about that trip to Iceland to see the Northern Lights, walk along black sand beaches, relax in hot springs, and maybe, possibly, even try a taste of puffin, you better jump on this deal. That fantasy is no longer out of reach, thanks to a huge airfare sale from WOW Air.
Today, Iceland-based budget airline WOW Air announced that this spring, it will be offering even more flights from the capital city of Reykjavik to popular destinations including London, Paris, Amsterdam, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. In honor of this service increase, the airline is slashing prices on flights to Iceland from many U.S. cities. How low are we talking? How does $99 sound?
This deal applies to flights from Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boston, and Washington, D.C. The travel dates included vary widely based on where you're flying from, but they're all between January and May of next year. These $99 tickets are on sale right now — and seeing as this deal is so hot, they're sure to sell out, fast. Visit WOW Air's website to read all the terms and conditions before you book and make sure to act NOW. (Travel + Leisure)
