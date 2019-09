This Feminist Explains Why America Needs Moisturizer More Than Ever

This story was originally published on October 19, 2016.Landing a cosmetics campaign is a big deal — they're few and far between, and, to be frank, they're where the money is. Even among A-listers, it's considered a major coup to become the face of a beauty brand. Which is why it's rare for someone who isn't a household name to score one, and almost unheard of for that someone to be a writer — not to mention, a feminist writer. And yet, it seems the tides are turning. One week after CoverGirl announced its groundbreaking first CoverBoy , feminist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie was just named the new face of Boots No7 makeup, as reported by Vogue U.K Even if you aren't familiar with Adichie's award-winning writing and place in African literature, you likely know who she is. That's because Beyoncé sampled from her TedX talk, entitled "We Should All Be Feminists," on the "***Flawless" track, and more recently, Dior sent a T-shirt emblazoned with her phrase down the spring '17 runway . In her famous lecture, Adichie said, "I have chosen to no longer be apologetic for my femaleness and my femininity and I want to be respected, in all of my femaleness, because I deserve to be." Those are some fighting-for-a-campaign words, if you ask us.She cemented her beauty-icon status with this quote: “I love makeup and its wonderful possibilities for temporary transformation. And I also love my face after I wash it all off,” she said in a statement to Vogue U.K. “There is something exquisitely enjoyable about seeing yourself with a self-made new look. And for me, that look is deeply personal. It isn’t about what is in fashion or what the rules are supposed to be. It’s about what I like. What makes me want to smile when I look in the mirror. What makes me feel slightly better on a dull day. What makes me comfortable.” Yes. Girl.