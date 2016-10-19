Twins Prove That Drugstore & Expensive Makeup Look Identical

Rosen then took the women to the streets and asked passerbys which look they preferred. And that's when things got really interesting. When each person was asked to choose between the two, the majority — a whopping 78%— picked the drugstore version without knowing it.



Now, this test only accounts for outward aesthetics — not counting the overall feel, longevity, and skin effects of wearing the products. (Not to mention, the satisfaction of pulling a fancy compact out of your purse on the subway.) And, it also really helps to have a professional makeup artist blending these looks to perfection.