Tyga's Debtors Examination Did Not Go Well

Tyga is all of us circa ninth grade right now, right down to the dog eating his homework.
People reports that the rapper's debtors examination yesterday got off to a shaky start. Tyga, who is being sued by celebrity jeweler Jason Arasheben over allegations of skipping the bill, reportedly failed to bring documents required for the legal proceedings. Then he got sick and had to leave.
“[Tyga] wasn’t well enough to proceed about two hours into the examination,” Arasheben’s lawyer, Danny Abir, told People. “Considering there are a number of documents we had asked for him to produce that he had not brought with him and the fact that we still have a lot more questions to ask, we have agreed for him to return with the documents on Nov. 1 for the remainder of the examination.”
Kylie Jenner's boyfriend also had memory lapses during the examination.
"He answered questions to the best of his ability — there were some things he couldn’t remember, but we did not feel he was being evasive," added fellow Arasheben lawyer Boris Treyzon. "After a couple of hours he felt unwell."
Abir added that the delay puts a question mark over Jenner's need to testify about gifts Tyga has given her.
“There may not be a need to speak to Kylie depending on the answers we receive from Tyga, but we have not asked those questions yet," he explained.
Rest up and stock up on that Emergen-C, Tyga.
