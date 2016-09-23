Kylie Jenner To Be Questioned In Jeweler's Lawsuit Against Tyga

Kylie Jenner has been summoned for questioning in a lawsuit against Tyga, TMZ reports. Before October 6, Jenner will appear for examination in a case brought against her 26-year-old boyfriend. Jeweler Jason Arasheben has brought a $200,000 lawsuit against the rapper after he allegedly never paid his bill for a watch and chain purchased in 2013.
According to a statement provided to E! News by Danny Abir of Abir Cohen Treyzon Salo, LLP, a lawyer involved in the case, "The examinations will be done separately and the line of questions will have to do with Tyga's finances — including source of funds used for gifts made to Ms. Jenner."
Tyga recently gave his girlfriend another expensive gift — a massive promise ring. "If this is my promise ring, I wanna know what my engagement ring is gonna look like,"Jenner captioned the snap showing off her new rock.
According to a statement provided to E! News by Danny Abir of Abir Cohen Treyzon Salo, LLP, a lawyer involved in the case, "The examinations will be done separately and the line of questions will have to do with Tyga's finances — including source of funds used for gifts made to Ms. Jenner."
Tyga recently gave his girlfriend another expensive gift — a massive promise ring. "If this is my promise ring, I wanna know what my engagement ring is gonna look like,"Jenner captioned the snap showing off her new rock.
This suit is just one instance of Tyga's money troubles going public. Last month, his Ferrari was repossessed while he was shopping with Jenner. It does seem to raise the question, is keeping up with the Kardashians proving to be too much for Tyga's bank account?
Advertisement