If you've been watching the debates or keeping tabs on anything Donald Trump has said this campaign season, you may have noticed that Trump hates things that aren't made in America.Or, more specifically, he hates that companies are moving their manufacturing jobs to China or Mexico. "Our jobs are fleeing the country. They're going to Mexico," Trump said in the first presidential debate . "They're going to many other countries." To counteract this, Trump has pledged a 45% tariff on imports from China if he becomes elected.But Trump is a businessman, which means that he himself has made the exact decision many businesses make — one that utilizes the cheaper manufacturing systems abroad versus finding a way to do it in the United States. As he said in the March 10 GOP debate , "Frankly, because of the devaluations that other countries...it's very, very hard for our companies in this country, in our country, to compete. So I will take advantage of it; they're the laws. But I'm the one that knows how to change it."So how many of Trump's products — campaign-related and otherwise — are actually manufactured in the United States? Despite claiming on March 3 that he will move his clothing collection to the United States and that he's been "doing it more and more," the results are still mixed. Take just five examples, below: