Taylor Swift Previews Only 2016 Concert On Instagram

Ever since the minor, vanishingly minor, incident involving a certain song with a disputed lyric and a taped phone call and a subsequent Snapchat revelation, Taylor Swift has been out of the public eye. Well, that's if you don't count her very public romance with Tom Hiddleston, that romance dissolving amid rumors that Swift was working on a new album, and the general paparazzi shots that follow any A-list star around. So let's say that, for one of the most famous living people, Swift has been quiet this year.
She briefly broke that silence when she posted a trio of clips leading up to her only concert scheduled for the remainder of 2016. That concert will be a full set after all this Saturday's Formula 1 auto race at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas finishes all track activity.
Let's obsess!
Here she is strumming an acoustic guitar in a practice-y way. That song would be "Fifteen," and fans are extremely excited by the fact that Swift posse member Gigi Hadid commented on this video. That's very exciting indeed.
"We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" is as close to classic Swift as you'll get. Again, the set seems acoustic. Or, as acoustic as someone of Swift's size can be when she's performing to a stadium.
A simple promo. Don't go to the wrong place. Or do. Your prerogative, really.
